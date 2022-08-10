EULAV Asset Management Sells 9,002 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix stock traded up $12.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.85. 341,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112,541. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

