Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.33-0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of EVBG traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

