Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,508,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,028,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,138,000 after buying an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RE traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.13. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $248.63 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

