EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,555 shares of company stock worth $60,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 1,097.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares during the period.

Shares of EVER opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $299.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.19.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

