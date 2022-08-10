EverRise Reaches Market Cap of $50.76 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. EverRise has a total market cap of $50.76 million and $1.40 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EverRise has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00046439 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

