Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,181 shares of company stock worth $99,576 in the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

