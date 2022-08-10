EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.54

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 27413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 31.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,813,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 63.6% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

