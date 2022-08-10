EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.0940

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $3.63 million and $8,170.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,960.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00129802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00063822 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

