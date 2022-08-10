Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 29,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. 64,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,827. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $181.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

