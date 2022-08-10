Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €21.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA:EVK traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €20.91 ($21.34). The company had a trading volume of 776,496 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.60. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

