Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.
Exact Sciences Price Performance
Shares of EXAS stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.