Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

