Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $204.72. 12,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,847. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

