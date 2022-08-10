Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fabrinet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

