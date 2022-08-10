Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.17.
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
