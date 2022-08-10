Factom (FCT) One Day Volume Tops $5,381.00

Factom (FCT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $5,381.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Factom has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00040134 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Factom Profile
Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,395,911 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org.
Buying and Selling Factom
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars.
