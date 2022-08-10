Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Up 2.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 46,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 71,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

