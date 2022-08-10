Falcon Project Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $464,499.21 and $38.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Energy8 (E8) traded 99,155,211.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014907 BTC.
Falcon Project Profile
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.