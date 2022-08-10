FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.15 million.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $653.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.46. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $83.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

