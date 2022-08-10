FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.15 million.
FARO Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $653.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.46. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $83.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
