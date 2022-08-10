Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Fathom in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Fathom Price Performance

FTHM stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.96. Fathom has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fathom

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 216,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 58,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

