Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Fathom in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
FTHM stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.96. Fathom has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 216,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 58,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
