FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,217 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

NYSE FDX traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.25. 74,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,055. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

