Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.32% of argenx worth $53,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in argenx by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in argenx by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,603 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in argenx by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 363,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.84. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $387.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.51 and its 200 day moving average is $318.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

