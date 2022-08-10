Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $212,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

QQQ traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,328,438. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.18 and its 200-day moving average is $321.68.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

