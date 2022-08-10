Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,178,149 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 544.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178,149 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.58% of S&P Global worth $571,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 91,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 118.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $14.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.97. 81,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

