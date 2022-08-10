Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Stantec worth $81,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

