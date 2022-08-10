Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201,786 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.48% of Franco-Nevada worth $145,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after buying an additional 550,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $34,573,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.1 %

Franco-Nevada Profile

FNV stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,946. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

