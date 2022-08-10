Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,084,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,263 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,019,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $110,301,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206,548 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,310,000 after acquiring an additional 157,035 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $11.65 on Wednesday, hitting $244.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.