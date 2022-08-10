Fiera Capital Corp Has $69.83 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,522 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.85% of Bausch Health Companies worth $69,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 223,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $6,418,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,250,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 513,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,987. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

