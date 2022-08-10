Fiera Capital Corp Has $771.44 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,025,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,029 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 2.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $771,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 99,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

