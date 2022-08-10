Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $265,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

CGI Stock Performance

About CGI

NYSE GIB traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.78. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,148. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

