Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477,048 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.37% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $347,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

BAM stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

