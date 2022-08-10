Filecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $442.21 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $442.21 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00034703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 258,046,011 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

