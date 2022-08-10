Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Trading Up 6.5%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 15,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLMMF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.