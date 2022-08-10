Financial Survey: Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) vs. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Investar pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investar and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $107.58 million 2.14 $8.00 million $1.61 13.88 Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 3.19 $463.21 million $5.79 8.66

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

56.7% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 14.40% 3.47% 0.32% Hancock Whitney 38.60% 14.41% 1.42%

Risk and Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Investar and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hancock Whitney 0 1 3 1 3.00

Investar currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $57.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Investar.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Investar on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable-rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. It also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. The company operates 177 full-service banking and financial services offices, and 240 automated teller machines, primarily in the Gulf south corridor, including southern and central Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; and certain areas of east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, Dallas, and San Antonio. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee; and a trust and asset management office in Marshall, Texas. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

