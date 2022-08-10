FintruX Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $191.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $583,132.95 and $191.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

