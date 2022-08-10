First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 4,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.