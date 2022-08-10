First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 873 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 131,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,455. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

