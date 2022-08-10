First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.6 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXN traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,226. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $169.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

