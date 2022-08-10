First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 89 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.2 %

LLY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $303.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

