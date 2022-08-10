First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CSX by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,886. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

