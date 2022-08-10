First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 722,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,629,607. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

