First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.97. 254,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,278. The company has a market cap of $177.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

