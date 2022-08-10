First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 109,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.