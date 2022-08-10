First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.00

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.00 and traded as high as $31.67. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 19,919 shares trading hands.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $537.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,018.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,646.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 646,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

