Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 45,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,342. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.