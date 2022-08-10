FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.06 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.85-$16.05 EPS.
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.70.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
