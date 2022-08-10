FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.06 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.85-$16.05 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

