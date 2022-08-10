Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,196. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 318,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 108,803 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

