Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fluor Trading Up 3.1 %

FLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

