Flux Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded up 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $186.91 million and approximately $76.24 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00326188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00123473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00091181 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 256,791,466 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

