FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,511,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497,958 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in FMC were worth $461,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in FMC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $109.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,829. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

