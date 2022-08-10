Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $18.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,235. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.25). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

