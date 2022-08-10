Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,494,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.